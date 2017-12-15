This Mini Champagne Will Be The Toast Of Your Next Holiday Party

'Tis the season to be bubbly!
The holidays are in full-swing, and though it's often lauded as the most wonderful time of the year, things can get a little stressful for those of us who put off our shopping until the last minute. In our defense, it can be hard picking out the appropriate gift for every party host, coworker, and stocking needing to be stuffed, especially when we're on a budget.
Thankfully, grocery chain Aldi has your every need covered with just one darling package. According to Cosmopolitan, you can now purchase mini packs of Cuvée No 5 Brut Sparkling for the swell price of $7.99.
That's three mini bottles for less than eight bucks. Score.
To make things even better, the bottles are the perfect size to fit in a coat pocket, in that new clutch you've been eyeing, or, if you're really thirsty, poured into your Bottomless Prosecco Bottle. Plus, at that price point, you can stock up and have them ready to go for any occasion. Impromptu round of Prosecco pong anyone?
The fun doesn't have to stop with these minis. Cosmopolitan reports that right now, Aldi is slinging wine like there's no tomorrow, with bottles of Grand Mori Prosecco for $13.99 and bottles of Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut and Rosé for $19.99. It's truly a holiday miracle.
Want to be the perfect party guest? Bring a few bottles of these and show off your bartending skills by crafting a sultry Rosé Noir (perfect for date night, no?) or a bright and festive Sparkling Ginger, Pear, and Cranberry Cocktail. The opportunities to dazzle (with booze!) are nearly endless.
You'd better act fast, though, because these bottles are sure to fly off the shelves over the coming weeks. Stock up, and your entire New Year's Eve party could be toasting with these bottles.
