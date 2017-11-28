This Bottomless Prosecco Glass Holds An Entire Bottle Of Bubbly

'Tis the season for celebrating, and for some, no celebration is complete without a little bubbly. If your schedule for the next few weeks is jam-packed with holiday parties, however, that may mean you'll be indulging in more than just a little bubbly. Thanks to a new oddball innovation called the Bottomless Prosecco Bottle, that shouldn't be a problem.
The Bottomless Prosecco Bottle basically looks like a regular wine bottle, except for one difference. On top, where most bottles have their openings, this one has a stemless champagne flute attached. That means customers can sip straight from the bottle.
The bottle holds over eight typical glasses worth of liquid, but according to its product description, it is still technically only one glass. Aside from being a conversation starter, it eliminates the need for refills and is a cute vessel for a drink sharing with friends. It's only drawback is that the actual Prosecco is not included. This time of year, though, it's not hard to track down the fizz.
According to the product description, the Bottomless Prosecco Bottle is made from high quality glass, so it's not just meant for one-time use. However, what we're even more excited about is the adorably designed label which reads, "My Personal Bottomless Prosecco." So cute.
The Bottomless Prosecco Bottle is available through gettingpersonal.co.uk, so we probably shouldn't be surprised by how cute it is. Getting Personal is the same company that brought us Gin Pong and also sells Prosecco Pong. Clearly this website has become our go-to supplier for clever host and hostess gifts and booze-themed party essentials.
Our current favorite Getting Personal gift, the Bottomless Prosecco Bottle is available online right now, and each one costs $23.81 before shipping. Luckily, unlike with many other festive gifts from the U.K. — looking at you, Aldi Wine Advent Calendar — the Bottomless Prosecco Bottle can be shipped to the United States. Cheers!
