This New Emoji Is Getting Mixed Reactions On Twitter

Whenever a new crop of emojis drop, the internet seems to wait with bated breath. While developers have seen some controversy over the upcoming frowning poop emoji, there's one positive character design hitting our keyboards in 2018 — and it comes in the form of a wider representation of different hair types. In addition to the red-haired emoji, you can also expect at least one option for curly hair coming next year.
Here's your first look at all the new emoji coming next year https://t.co/14xTRgmfY4 pic.twitter.com/beho2CtoXB— BI Tech (@SAI) December 5, 2017
According to the Unicode Consortium, by the second half of 2018, your emoji keyboard will feature two new hair options, including a man and woman with curly hair. Business Insider posted the upcoming illustrations to Twitter, debuting both natural hair designs. At first, the long-awaited arrival of an emoji with curly hair received praise from users on Twitter.
Yasssss for the natural hair emoji!!!! ✊?✊?✊?✊?✊? Black twitter would be in love lol https://t.co/wtZVsHQH62— Jae (@JaeJeter) December 6, 2017
'Finally, Natural Hair Emoji May Be a Reality in 2018!'— AfroDisiac London (@AfrodisiacLDN) December 14, 2017
It's about time! #YAS #afrohttps://t.co/P9vTNAZO4x
I’m excited about the natural hair emoji!!!! Yassss bitch! I needed something to properly express myself! https://t.co/TCg6mO8a08— C H E L L E Z ?? (@sincerlychelle) December 7, 2017
And while the initiative is definitely a step in the right direction, others feel as though it's still an inaccurate depiction of natural hair. The negative reactions have, for the most part, emphasized one major concern: Trying to minimize a wide range of natural textures into one emoji seems like a major cop-out — and what's worse, some people still don't feel represented by the options available.
This isn’t the best, but it’s a start. https://t.co/gQKAzxe6Q0— Alexes. (@_Lexurious) December 14, 2017
Lmao is that a natural hair emoji??! https://t.co/BO0U1dsz5k— Beyonshay (@_missbrainiac) December 10, 2017
Haha my afro does not look like that at all. ?— Melanin Adventures (@melaninadvnturs) December 6, 2017
All we needed was a big, beautiful Afros with a crown of flowers. That would have made me day.— Kimberly Nicole (@Karamelioness) December 6, 2017
According to a Emogi's 2016 report, over 92% of the world's online consumers include emojis in their digital dialect. Of that, 75% of U.S. consumers are looking for more options and a better variety than what's currently being offered. As it stands now, the emoji keyboard is limited to mostly brown and brunette hair. And while one animated character rocking a natural texture is a good start, we wouldn't mind seeing a lot more #BlackGirlMagic on our phones before 2018 is over.
