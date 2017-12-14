Story from Beauty

This New Emoji Is Getting Mixed Reactions On Twitter

Samantha Sasso
Whenever a new crop of emojis drop, the internet seems to wait with bated breath. While developers have seen some controversy over the upcoming frowning poop emoji, there's one positive character design hitting our keyboards in 2018 — and it comes in the form of a wider representation of different hair types. In addition to the red-haired emoji, you can also expect at least one option for curly hair coming next year.
According to the Unicode Consortium, by the second half of 2018, your emoji keyboard will feature two new hair options, including a man and woman with curly hair. Business Insider posted the upcoming illustrations to Twitter, debuting both natural hair designs. At first, the long-awaited arrival of an emoji with curly hair received praise from users on Twitter.
And while the initiative is definitely a step in the right direction, others feel as though it's still an inaccurate depiction of natural hair. The negative reactions have, for the most part, emphasized one major concern: Trying to minimize a wide range of natural textures into one emoji seems like a major cop-out — and what's worse, some people still don't feel represented by the options available.
According to a Emogi's 2016 report, over 92% of the world's online consumers include emojis in their digital dialect. Of that, 75% of U.S. consumers are looking for more options and a better variety than what's currently being offered. As it stands now, the emoji keyboard is limited to mostly brown and brunette hair. And while one animated character rocking a natural texture is a good start, we wouldn't mind seeing a lot more #BlackGirlMagic on our phones before 2018 is over.
