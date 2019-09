Last month, the fashion world was rocked when news broke of the passing of legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa . Tributes poured out from editors, designers, and supermodels alike, and at the Fashion Awards last week, Naomi Campbell, who referred to Alaïa as "Papa," took to the stage alongside a group of other models, to honor the late, great icon. In a touching speech, she spoke of his impact on both the industry and her personally: "He was the most generous, kind, compassionate, and humble man I have ever known, with a mischievous sense of humor in the glint of his eye, and he filled my life – and the lives of the women on this stage, and all of you in the room who met him – with light and joy. I moved into his home at 16 and he opened my eyes to the world: to artists, art and design, architecture, French and Tunisian culture. How blessed was I to have Papa show me these different worlds? Azzedine was a protector, a teacher, a seeker, and defender of all that is good and positive in this world. I am proud to be honoring, along with his daughters, a giant of fashion and a true master of humanity.”