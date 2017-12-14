Celebrated for his mastery of cut, fit and tailoring, of innovative forms and materials, Alaïa designed by draping and working directly around the human frame. He also painstakingly cut all of his own patterns, which was virtually unheard of in the increasingly depersonalized world of large luxury fashion houses. Well-known for being a perfectionist, Alaïa would work on a single creation for as much time as needed before unveiling it to the public (needless to say, he didn't follow the industry's strict show schedule).