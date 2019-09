We Can't Believe Mall Santas Can Make This Much Money In A Day

The job is, of course, not without its downsides; the hours are long and it's competitive. According to PayScale , while some Santas can make three figures an hour, there are jobs advertised paying just $12 per hour, too. A veteran Santa could bring in as much as $175 to $200 per hour. Working at the mall, as well as private and corporate events, can make a Santa up to $10,000 for the holiday season — not too bad for just over a month's work.