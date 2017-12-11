Wildfire Threatens Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi's L.A. Home

Over 140,000 acres of land have been ravaged by California's Thomas Fire, made worse by the 70 mile an hour winds that are blowing the destruction across the state. Many have had to evacuate their homes, and Ellen DeGeneres Tweeted on Sunday that she and her wife Portia de Rossi have had to evacuate their pets ahead of the disaster.
"Our house is under threat of being burned," DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. "We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on http://KEYT.com."
The two have three dogs (Wolf, Kid, and Mabel) and three cats (George, Charlie, and Chairman), according to Celebrity Pet Worth.
She also took a moment to thank the first responders who have been tirelessly fighting the natural disaster, and the people of California who have banded together in the face of the danger.
"Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety," DeGeneres continued. "I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all."
DeGeneres isn't the only celebrity affected. Rob Lowe also tweeted on Sunday that he was packing to evacuate.
"Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now."
As of December 9, more than 87,000 people from about 15,000 homes have been displaced. Head over here to learn how to help the victims of the fire and donate to those who have lost their homes.
Refinery29 has reached out to Ellen DeGeneres for comment.
