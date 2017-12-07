How To Help The Wildfire Victims In Southern California

As of Wednesday, wildfires have burned over 100,000 acres of Southern California, CNN reports. The outlet reports that portions of I-405 have been shut down, over 200 schools will remain closed until at least Friday, and the Ventura County Fire Department is recommending that people wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke.
Due to the Santa Ana winds, conditions are expected to worsen over the next several days, according to USA Today. As of this evening, NBC Los Angeles reports that almost 200,000 people have been displaced and over 200 have lost their homes.
These people and communities need as much help as they can get. Regardless of where you live, you can help out by donating money and supplies to the following organizations.
Ready Ventura County has set up a texting service. Text UWVC to 41444 and 100% of your donation will go directly to those impacted by the fires.
The United Way of Greater Los Angeles has set up a fund to help victims of the fires in Los Angeles County rebuild their lives. Donations can be made online.
Crowdfunding site YouCaring has also set up a donation page with fundraisers created specifically for victims of the wildfires.
