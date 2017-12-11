Story from Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown Turns The Heat Against Bullies Up To Eleven

Madison Medeiros
If there's anything we've learned from Stranger Things, it's that friends don't lie, friends don't keep secrets, and friends protect each other from bullies. These rules, as proven by Millie Bobby Brown, are even more important outside of the bizarre world of Hawkins. Over the weekend, the actress channeled her famous character Eleven (minus the nose bleeds) and defended a young boy who was being bullied at school.
Deadline reports that the boy, Keaton Jones of Tennessee, broke down while explaining how hurtful it was when some of his peers made fun of his appearance and told him that no one wanted to be his friend. Jones' mother, Kimberly, recorded the absolutely heartbreaking conversation and posted it to Facebook where it went viral (it's currently racked up more than 19 million views). Brown, too, saw the post and responded on Twitter.
"Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this?" she asked in response to his tearful plea for bullies to be nicer to other people. "I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend (but srsly) ur freakin awesome."
For their sakes, mouthbreathers everywhere should adjust their 'tudes. We've seen what Eleven can do to bullies.
Brown wasn't the only celebrity to share support for Jones. Everyone from onscreen superheroes like Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo to singing sensations Cardi B and Demi Lovato offered up words of encouragement and reminded Jones that he has a friend in all of them.
"Keaton baby, you're not alone," Lovato tweeted. "There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!!"
Evans and Ruffalo even offered Jones a chance to come to the premiere of The Avengers: Infinity War next year.
With friends like these, bullies don't stand a chance.
