Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Bieber & mehr kommen Mobbing-Opfer Keaton zur Hilfe

Madison Medeiros, Martyna Rieck
Keaton sitzt mit seiner Mutter im Auto und erzählt ihr von seinem Tag in der Schule. Seine Mitschüler würden ihn hänseln, sagen, er hätte keine Freunde und ihn wegen seiner Nase auslachen. Der kleine Junge aus Tennessee ist aber nicht nur traurig über das Verhalten seiner Klassenkameraden, er stellt auch Fragen, die sehr berechtigt sind: „Wieso hänseln Menschen einen? Leute sollten für ihre Andersheit nicht kritisiert werden!“ Das herzzerreißende Video ist innerhalb von wenigen Stunden viral gegangen. Von „Stranger Things“-Star Millie Bobby Brown über Justin Bieber und Selena Gomez, „Avengers“-Darsteller Chris Evans und Mark Ruffalo luden ihn zu den Premieren ihrer neuen Filme ein, Cardi B und Demi Lovato tweeteten ihre Unterstützung
"Keaton, du hast so Recht! Wieso tun Menschen das?", fragte die Schauspielerin in einem Tweet. "Ich finde, du bist so cool, Keaton! Ich will deine Freundin sein (wirklich!) und du bist einfach toll!"
Justin lobt den kleinen Keaton in gleich zwei Instagram-Posts dafür, dass er sich für andere Mobbing-Opfer einsetzt, während er selbst davon betroffen ist. Selena Gomez postete in ihrer Instagram-Story ebenfalls eine aufbauende Nachricht an den Schüler.
Bye Bye Bully! Mit Freunden wie diesen trocknen die Tränen sicher schnell!
Und auch Rihanna hat sich zum Thema Mobbing geäußert, jedoch mit anderen Protagonistinnen: Die kleine Rosalie Avila (13 Jahre) und Ashawnty Davis (10 Jahre) wurden aufgrund von Hänseleien in den Suizid getrieben. „Wir verlieren unsere Babies durch Mobbing. Bringt euren Kindern Liebe, Gleichberechtigung und die Schönheit von Einzigartigkeit bei! Mobbing muss aufhören!"
