This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V— Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017
@Lakyn_Jones Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017
I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017
I’m so Sad and angry like I’m OD hot ??Please teach your kids not to be bullies .Teach them how to be tough ??but not too pick on others— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 10, 2017
If anyone knows how I can send something to Keaton... find a way to let me know. Have some stuff I’d like to send him. I’ve looked at some of these responses to his video.... very awesome. All of you. Xojd— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) December 11, 2017
Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017