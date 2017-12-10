The Only Thing Cooler Than These Temps Is Chance The Rapper As A Weatherman

Local Chicago news station WGN is getting some major press, and you can blame it all on the weatherman.
While on WGN Morning News on Friday to discuss his the importance of investing in Chicago public schools and rally enthusiasm for the WGN Toy Drive, Chance the Rapper slapped on some black-and-purple gloves and stepped in as the AM meteorologist, Entertainment Weekly reports. Unlike the chilly weather slamming the Midwest, Chance kept things warm and inviting by cracking plenty of jokes.
"Due to the Peruvian purchase, apparently Peru is in here, too," he said while lunging to point out a small town.
He also had a pretty good time with one of the props, holding back a laugh as he put on a coat that seemed to vanish against the green screen.
"I've got an invisibility cloak," he said as he shielded himself from the cold front. "If I have to check out books at the Hogwarts library I could do that."
And, because Chance never resists the opportunity to inject a little positivity, he explained why the good people of Illinois shouldn't curse the icy sludge gathering on the roads and blocking their driveways.
"Every snowflake is different," Chance said as the screen showed a light snowfall. "They have different DNA like people, and each one is individual."
Thank you everyone who participated in #WGNToyDrive and if you couldn’t get a toy today @SocialWorks_Chi is hosting— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2017
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM at the field DEC 20th!!! Also here’s video of me doing the weather https://t.co/KKGCbwR7WO
It's no secret that Chance is a natural in front of an audience. At just 24, he's won three Grammys, has earned the admiration of former First Lady Michelle Obama, and has hosted one of the absolute funniest episodes of Saturday Night Live. If you haven't watched his '90s R&B-inspired digital short, "Come Back, Barack," you're seriously missing out.
As previously mentioned, Chance invests a lot of energy and money into his hometown to provide kids with opportunities to get involved in the arts. In September, Rolling Stone reported that Chance and his organization, SocialWorks, had raised a truly impressive $2.2 million to support the efforts.
