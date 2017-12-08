This Airline Will Let You Board Early If You Wear An Ugly Holiday Sweater

Ugly holiday sweaters aren't just for parties. You can proudly wear yours in the air thanks to Alaska Airlines, which is offering early boarding for one day to those who partake.
That's because December 15 is National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day. So if you're taking an Alaska, Virgin America, or Horizon Air flight that day, you'll be rewarded for your holly jolly attire, reported Travel + Leisure.
Holiday travel is notoriously frustrating, so anything that lightens the mood is appreciated. "Travel during the holidays can be stressful for guests, especially those who do not travel often," Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet."
As if that weren't enough to get you into the holiday spirit, the airlines are also playing holiday music during boarding throughout December — which is either delightful or annoying, depending where you stand on the issue.
Since you'll undoubtedly have downtime at the airport, you can also take pics and hashtag them #UglySweaterDay and #MostWestCoast. May we humbly propose making all of December Ugly Holiday Sweater Month?! Because we have so many options to wear...
The holidays just got sweeter! On December 15th ugly holiday sweaters will get priority boarding. https://t.co/eYXM0RPEz2 #UglySweaterDay #MostWestCoast pic.twitter.com/HjQNQPXcKF— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) December 6, 2017
