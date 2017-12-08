Earlier this week, Krispy Kreme announced it would soon release a new holiday-inspired doughnut in honor of the season. We know we're only about a week into December, but by now it seems like nearly every food brand has come out with a festive item, and already the novelty has started to wear off. So, when we heard tell of Krispy Kreme's new Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts we were admittedly interested, but not overly enthused. However, today we got a chance to try out the seasonal creation, and they're actually good. So good, they may have just restored our faith in Christmas treats.
Advertisement
The new doughnuts offer the best of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnut, an undeniable classic, but also has a faint spicy twist. What's different about the new holiday addition, though, is that it's made with gingerbread dough and covered in a gingerbread molasses glaze. Those may both seem like drastic recipe changes, but they produce a flavor that's only subtly different from the OG Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Unlike gingerbread cookies that are overwhelmingly strong, these new doughnuts offer hints of cinnamon and ginger.
Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in a recent press release, the doughnut chain chose to make this seasonal treat because "Gingerbread is a classic holiday flavor." However, the gingerbread is balanced with the best flavors from the Original Glazed Doughnut, we could see this being a fan-favorite menu item all year round. Unfortunately, the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts aren't going to stick around long enough to prove that. They're not even going to be available for the entire holiday season.
Krispy Kreme is offering its festive Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts for one day only. They will be available on Tuesday, December 12 at participating shops nationwide. If you're already over gingerbread, but still want to feel festive, this just might be your golden-glazed opportunity.
Related Video:
Advertisement