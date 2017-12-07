Knowing that the final season of Game of Thrones won't air until 2019 is almost as bad as realizing that it's the last season of Game of Thrones. Obviously it will be incredibly gratifying to find out what happens to Westeros (especially after that killer season 7 finale) but it will be bittersweet, knowing that will be the last we will get to see of Jon Snow and Co.
Luckily, we have a reason to cheer up about the harrowing wait. Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) are both going to have key parts to play in the wars to come, and they may be doing it as a duo.
Bradley chatted with TV Guide and dropped some golden nuggets of hope. "What I think links those two characters is that they're both characters who are in possession of abilities and skills that nobody else has," he says, and that makes a lot of sense. Samwell has a keen insight and is filled with knowledge he may not even realize is important. Bran, of course, is a supercomputer who can see the entire history of Westeros at once. "Between them, they're such a formidable team because, okay, they can't fight between them, they don't have much physical power between them, but both of their set of skills are so unique."
Will Bran and Samwell be teaming up? It sure sounds like it, according to Bradley. "Sam's penchant for absorbing knowledge and absorbing academia and his wish to apply that for the greater good combined with Bran's visions and supernatural skills means that between the two of them, it is a real recipe for success."
Even with his new wheelchair, Bran still needs help getting around, and maybe Samwell could take the place of Hodor, while helping Jon Snow defeat the White Walkers. He's going to need all the help he can get, and Bran and Samwell have only begun to realize how helpful they can be.
