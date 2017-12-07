How Meghan Markle Learned To Accept Herself In Hollywood

Meghan Markle's every look, word, and move have been under intense scrutiny since she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November. People around the globe have used the opportunity to look into every little detail of her life, from the color of her nail polish to how well she knows British history. While most have chosen to engage in the royal mayhem because it's fun and exciting, others' intentions have been more callous, as they unnecessarily pick apart Markle's appearance and past relationship.
Well, we've got bad news for the haters: There's nothing you can say that she hasn't heard before, and you can't damage her confidence. According to Cosmopolitan, Markle penned an essay for Darling magazine a couple of years ago about how she came to love and accept herself despite Hollywood's seemingly impossible beauty standards.
Advertisement
"I was in my early 20s, still figuring so much out, and trying to find my value in an industry that judges you on everything that you’re not versus everything that you are," Markle wrote of her experience kick-starting her career. "Not thin enough, not pretty enough, not ethnic enough, while also being too thin, too ethnic, too pretty the very next day. It felt unapologetically impossible."
It wasn't until she met a well-known and highly respected casting director that she realized she'd wasted far too much allowing other people to make her doubt her appearance and her capabilities.
"I had never met her before, and at my very first audition for her, she stopped me mid-scene and said so simply, 'You need to know that you're enough,'" Markle recalled.
The encounter, she said, left her feeling "breathless" because Webster was able to see Markle's potential when no one else, not even she, could.
From that point on, Markle said she worked hard and believed in herself, never forgetting to tell herself that she truly is "enough."
Advertisement