How Meghan Markle Learned To Accept Herself In Hollywood

Meghan Markle's every look, word, and move have been under intense scrutiny since she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November . People around the globe have used the opportunity to look into every little detail of her life, from the color of her nail polish to how well she knows British history . While most have chosen to engage in the royal mayhem because it's fun and exciting, others' intentions have been more callous, as they unnecessarily pick apart Markle's appearance and past relationship.