These Celebs Are Finally Answering The Questions Everyone Is Googling

It's long been said that you can learn a lot about a person — the good, the bad, the quirky, and surprising — by looking at their Google search history. For most people, this writer included, you won't need to scroll too far down to find some random question about a celebrity in that mix. (Mine, perhaps not so surprisingly, was, "How many seasons was Meghan Markle on Suits?")
But unless your question is something an IMDB listing can easily answer, chances are high that you'll need to scroll through multiple online articles in the search results to find the answer to your query. Now, Google has come up with a clever, interactive solution that brings you the answers to your most searched-for celeb questions, straight from the mouths of the A-listers themselves.
The new feature, which begins rolling out today on all U.S. mobile searches, is still in pilot mode. This means that there's just a handful of personalities there to answer your questions. Still, the starting lineup is an impressive one — including Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, and Tracee Ellis Ross — and Google says you can expect more to come.
The celebrities answering questions about themselves were chosen because of their popularity in Google searches. They were allowed to pick the question they wanted to answer from a list of regularly asked questions and trending Google search queries. Then, they recorded a selfie-style video answering the question, usually in 30 seconds or less, which appears as the top result in the search.
With this new feature, you'll be able to find out everything from the movie that changed Nick Jonas' life to how many languages Priyanka Chopra can speak. You can also hear from Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, and Dominique Ansel.
