Tiffany Haddish's Taylor Swift Impersonation Is Oscar-Worthy In Itself

2017's breakout star is our newest dream BFF Tiffany Haddish. The Girl's Trip star helped rake in some serious cash for the film, got to host Saturday Night Live as the first black female comedian, won the New York Critic's Circle Awards for Best Supporting Actress, and is even getting some Oscars buzz. We would love to see her walk up on stage and nab that gold statue, because she continues to dazzle us every time we see her.
Case in point: Haddish appeared on Ellen, and even kept the talk show host on her toes. "You've come so far...you're hanging out with Barbra Streisand now," said Ellen, and Haddish immediately interjected and said, "Mmhmm, we are related. She is my sister." Naturally, we are delighted to even see a picture of Streisand and Haddish in the same room — let alone Haddish describing how she introduced Streisand to Cardi B. "Sounds catchy," Streisand reportedly said, and our hearts are melting.
Haddish also described having a potluck dinner at Taylor Swift's house. The two met when Haddish hosted SNL and Swift was the musical guest, and Swift was so taken with Haddish that she asked her to hang out sometime. "If I come over," says Haddish, "you've got to make me some barbecue chicken, some potato salad, and some brisket. And I'm gonna bring some collard greens because I have my own garden."
Haddish gushes that Swift is a good cook, and even made cornbread. Then, impersonating Swift's quiet, measures demeanor, she said that Swift loved her greens. "That's because they are joyful greens!" Haddish explains, and as a lover of fresh greens, we get it, we really do. Can these two please collaborate on a cook book immediately?
Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today pic.twitter.com/sGt7R1hOwi— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 26, 2017
