Taco Bell Begins Testing California Burritos Loaded With French Fries

Taco Bell is testing out a new burrito on its discerning California customers: The California Loaded Fries Burrito and they’re available for $1.99 each at select Taco Bells, according to Food Beast.
For non-West Coasters, this dinner option may seem like some twisted fast-food hybrid straight from a team of Franken-food chefs. It may even trigger a round of “why do we need this?” but rest-assured that salty fried spuds wrapped in a starchy bed of cheese, meat, lettuce, and guac is nothing new. In fact, as Food Beast also pointed out this dish is a local favorite of San Diego residents and known simply as a Cali burrito.
Advertisement
From Doritos Los tacos to the Kit Kat Quesadilla, the ideas are never lacking at the Taco Bell HQ. In the last few months alone, we’ve learned about secret menus, bacon-y twists on an old classic and their vegan options. Considering the fact that french fries and burritos are the unofficial favorite meals of America (how could they not be?), the move makes sense. In October, the faux-Mexican food chain hinted that something new was in the pipeline after someone on Twitter called out Taco Bell for not offering fries on the menu.
“Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food,” tweeted @markhoppus. The company responded, “That just might change soon, Mark.”
If Maine can have Lobsters rolls, and Chicago can have Deep Dish, then surely, San Diego can have French fry burritos.
With so many fast-food chains positioned next to one another in food courts and strip malls and the like, it was only a matter of time the menus would blur. Let us know what you think about the new menu option in the comments. Is this something you’d try...or nah?
Related Video:
Advertisement