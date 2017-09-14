Taco Bell's Newest Test Item Is So Exclusive, It's Forbidden

Taco Bell is going dark.
While the fast food chain may not have meant to time its latest release with Halloween, it's certainly a timely move to debut the Forbidden Bowl and Forbidden Burrito, which both feature black rice...with no trendy charcoal in sight.
Brand Eating reports that Taco Bell is testing the new menu items for one week at just one location in Orange County, California. Black rice is the star ingredient and it's called that because it was once reserved only for Chinese royalty. Well, the masses (in SoCal, at least) can get a taste of it now, with the addition of Taco Bell's signature spices.
The Forbidden Bowl features the black rice (which, according to Taco Bell, is packed with antioxidants), alongside deep-fried avocado slices and a brand-new, bright-orange Forbidden Sauce. Like Taco Bell's usual bowls, it gets topped with "seasoned beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, or steak" and black beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Taco Bell's also upping the ante when it comes to presentation by swapping out its signature plastic bowl for a Chipotle-esque paper one, so diners are in for an experience when they order up this limited-time offering.
Taco Bell is also offering the same mix of ingredients in burrito form for anyone looking for a hands-on way to taste the forbidden flavors. Alas, to the dismay of fans outside of the O.C., the two new additions (beef Forbidden Bowls and Burritos will be $3.49 while chicken and steak options will be $3.99) will only be available at the Taco Bell at 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine from September 14 through 21. For anyone who can't get to Irvine, maybe there's a way to recreate the Forbidden Bowl via makeup?
