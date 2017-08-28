Hey, beautiful. We're looking for the best Taco Bell inspired makeup looks. Tag your look using #TacoBellMakeup. https://t.co/MF47zvxS6E— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 4, 2017
When ? is life. Happy Taco Tuesday! Day 33/100. • EYES: @meltcosmetics Classic, Rubbish, Blurr & Unseen Shadows, @anastasiabeverlyhills DipBrow in Chocolate, @nyxcosmetics White, Vivid Halo & Vivid Delight Liners, @jeffreestarcosmetics Crocodile Tears and Dirty Money Velour Liquid Lipsticks, @lorealmakeup Infallible Lip Paints in DIY Red, @smashboxcosmetics Bold Cover Shot Palette, @wetnwildbeauty MegaSlim Liner • @LASHES: @kokolashes Amore • BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills DipBrow in Ebony •
?AQUA? Day 9 of the #100daysofmakeupchallenge ! This look was originally for Twitter (@maquillajerin, go like it ?)because my favorite place (aka @tacobell) asked people to send inspired makeup... so this happened to match my Baja Blast Freeze ? anyways, I liked it and it's super easy. Products used: @nyxcosmetics white eyeshadow base @morphebrushes 35E palette @technic Brights palette @nyccosmetics liquid liner @colourpopcosmetics dope taupe brow pomade @thebalm_cosmetics mad lash mascara @tartecosmetics eye jewels in white gold for the freckles @wetnwildbeauty rebel rose liquid lipstick
Live mas ? ? #tacobellmakeup Credit goes to @emmafreece for starting this trend! _______________________________________________________ I'm almost at 4K on twitter ?❤ so crazy I love you all for the support ! If you don't follow me on twitter my @ name is glowspice as well. I always post my looks on there before Instagram ! _______________________________________________________ Products: • @bhcosmetics Take Me To Brazil palette • @coastalscents eyeliner in "jet" • @wetnwildbeauty Megalength Mascara • @bayleafbotanicals Vegan Face Paint - 28 palette
you can't start a hashtag called #TacoBellMakeup without personally inviting me, @tacobell. you know id die for your crunchwraps. pic.twitter.com/iIyokMJt3g— mua queen ica (@muaqueenica) May 5, 2017
.@tacobell #tacobellmakeup@MorpheBrushes 35B@NyxCosmetics Vivid Brights yellow@stilacosmetics Fiery@ABHcosmetics @norvina1 Lyra -Aurora pic.twitter.com/lftw3D0dc6— chelsea (@chelsealouder) May 12, 2017
@tacobell #makeup time lapse ? All makeup purchased from @norcostcopromua Headpiece purchased at @partycity #feature_my_stuff #horror_sketches #thehorrorhub #horrormakeup #thehorrorgallery #undiscovered_muas #horrorhags #100daysofmakeupchallenge #horror_sketches #cosplay #horror #sugarskull #sugarskullmakeup #tacobellmakeup #tacobellmakeupchallenge #skull #skullmakeup #me #makeupoftheday #makeupbyme #makeupvideo #makeupjunkie #makeupartist #makeuptutorial
@tacobell #TacoBellMakeup???— Lxxy Gray (@LxxyTheFreak) August 26, 2017
Lowkey @tacobell glam. Taco inspired lid, with an ode to Baja Blast underneath. #tacobellmakeup #tacobell pic.twitter.com/T7wBOJmt9G— Hillary Morgan (@hcm044) August 25, 2017