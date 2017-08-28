When ? is life. Happy Taco Tuesday! Day 33/100. • EYES: @meltcosmetics Classic, Rubbish, Blurr & Unseen Shadows, @anastasiabeverlyhills DipBrow in Chocolate, @nyxcosmetics White, Vivid Halo & Vivid Delight Liners, @jeffreestarcosmetics Crocodile Tears and Dirty Money Velour Liquid Lipsticks, @lorealmakeup Infallible Lip Paints in DIY Red, @smashboxcosmetics Bold Cover Shot Palette, @wetnwildbeauty MegaSlim Liner • @LASHES: @kokolashes Amore • BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills DipBrow in Ebony •

A post shared by Amanda D. (@x0mandaa) on May 9, 2017 at 7:34am PDT