Here's What People Who Get Raises & Promotions Always Do

Millennials are often derided, wholesale, as lazy, entitled, and unwilling to learn what it takes to work hard. At the same time, another pervasive stereotype declares that the up-and-coming generation constantly demands feedback to the point of requesting micromanagement.
If you don't fit into the bucket and hate talking about yourself, performance review season might be a tough time. And, even if you do enjoy conversing with your managers about your work, there are still things to learn — namely how to listen and act on any feedback.
Research from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) shows that 97% of organizations conduct formal performance appraisals — but most aren't very satisfied with the outcomes.
Some companies have given up on end-of-year performance reviews all together, but if your company hasn't, keep the following topics, phrases, and considerations in mind. Being an active participant in the process will make it go much more smoothly.