Tired of decorating with the same-old college-dorm twinkle lights for the holidays? Then maybe you should try the latest Pinterest trend: giant holiday-light balloons. Yep, they're exactly what they sound like: balloons made to look like holiday lights.
Pinterest's 2017 "holi-yay" report, released earlier this month, tells us that "giant balloon lights" is one of the most popular holiday-decor searches, up 1,024% in search and saves from last year. Other hot items include the pineapple Christmas tree (up a whopping 3,406%), Japanese furoshiki wrapping, and millennial-pink pumpkins (because duh).
Advertisement
Amy Locurto from DIY blog Living Locurto offers a tutorial on how to make your own giant holiday-light balloons that has gotten around 115,000 shares (as well as many, many repins) so far. You can either make them from actual balloons or from large plastic balls, adding plastic cups and ribbon.
? I made some GIANT Balloon Christmas Lights after being inspired by one of my favorite Christmas movies, Deck the Halls! They really light up and look awesome at night! ❓ What's YOUR favorite Christmas movie??? Download one of the Fox Christmas movies today on iTunes. ? These giant lights are a FUN last-minute party decor craft. Great for a tacky or ugly sweater party. Ha! Get directions for making these and giant Christmas ornaments on LivingLocurto.com today. #christmas #livinglocurto #balloons #crafty #tackychristmas #foxchristmas #ad #christmaslights
But if you don't have a DIY bone in your body, you can also just buy a pack of four glittering, colorful balloons from L.A.'s Studio DIY, string them up, and voilà.
Either way, there's no reason not to get a little ridiculous for the holiday season.
Advertisement