Fans may be shipping Ashleigh Murray's Riverdale character Josie and football player and jingle jangle-lover Reggie (Charles Melton), but Murray's here to tell them which couple she ships IRL.
Riverdale is full of couples to ship, like Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), or Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (K.J. Apa). But according to Murray's interview with Entertainment Tonight's Leanne Aguilera, the Riverdale couple that has the star's heart is, well...none of them.
Of course, not every fan supports every relationship that currently exists on the show. Some fans are rooting for "Barchie" (that's Betty and Archie) over Bughead. Others rep the not-yet-realized romance between Betty and Veronica.
When asked by Aguilera which was her preferred pairing, Murray was blunt:
"I do not ship. I do not ship! It's dangerous," Murray told the outlet.
The actress didn't specify why shipping was so dangerous, but it may have to do with how certain fans react to onscreen relationships.
Some people take their love of certain relationships to the next level — and no, I'm not talking about selling Bughead swag on Etsy. (That's perfectly fine, especially because this Betty and Jughead-inspired necklace is way cute.)
When Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, was reported to join the cast as a potential threat to Bughead's romance, fans attacked the actress in real life. In an interview with Glamour, Morgan revealed the difficulty she had playing someone who could interfere with Bughead:
"I’ve already had some death threats...But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that happening, and there's half that's just all love."
Obviously, that's an extreme example, but it could be one reason why Murray isn't quick to declare her love for one particular ship.
Then there's the fact that Riverdale is only in its second season: All of the characters have plenty of time to grow and evolve, which means that the people we may ship now might not be the ones we ship by the time the show is ready to wrap up. Why commit when most of the characters are only sophomores in high school?
Maybe it really is better not to pick a side in this scenario. As for Josie's own romantic future, however? Well, I secretly hope Reggie does worm his way into this Pussycat's heart.
