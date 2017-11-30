Paging Sterling K. Brown: The White House needs you.
This Is Us star Brown may have scored an Emmy for his role as ultimate family man Randall Pearson, but if prolific screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has his way, Brown would be trading in his character's suburban mansion for a home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin — who created the White House-set series The West Wing — admitted that he has a dream cast in mind, should the world ever reboot his iconic political drama. (According to THR, NBC, the show's original network, is in if Sorkin is.)
That dream cast includes Brown as Commander-in-Chief, Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter.
"[The reboot would have] Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there's some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon," the writer revealed to the outlet.
Brown, who won the Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy in 2017 for his role on This Is Us just one year after earning the Outstanding Supporting Actor award for The People v. O.J. Simpson, has thoughts on his involvement in The West Wing. That thought, mostly, is "Yes!!!!!"
The actor took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for the potential project, writing:
"#AaronSorkin if you are serious, sir, I would be honored!," followed by an American flag emoji.
#AaronSorkin if you are serious, sir, I would be honored! ?? https://t.co/7lZ3aocK95— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) November 29, 2017
One person who is not excited to see Brown as president? Ken Olin — but only because the executive producer of This Is Us wants to keep Randall around for awhile.
"Um. No. You belong on @NBCThisisUs and I know about 20 million people who won’t let you go."
Um. No. You belong on @NBCThisisUs and I know about 20 million people who won’t let you go.— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) November 29, 2017
While I agree with Olin that more This Is Us is non-negotiable, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that there's a world in which both Randall Pearson and President Brown can co-exist.
