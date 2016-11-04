With less than a week until the presidential election, it's okay if you're feeling a little drained. The campaign trail has often seemed endless, angry, and inescapable. But before you give in to a feeling of defeat, try to combat your political ennui with a little comfort TV — classic episodes of The West Wing.



The Aaron Sorkin saga isn't the most realistic depiction of Washington, D.C., but it is a hopeful one. President Bartlet's speeches could be a little pompous (and long), but they were earnest and idealistic. When the staffers butted heads with their opponents, they often ended up learning from them. And if everything else fails to move you, there's always the comforting swell of orchestral instrumentals in the background that seems to say, "everything is going to be okay." Even if you're not interested in the sunnier side of government, the drama can provide plenty of policy-adjacent laughs. Click through to enjoy a few West Wing moments that should lift your spirits as we approach November 8.