Aaron Sorkin’s Daughter Doesn’t Understand Why Men Can’t Just Keep Their Hands To Themselves

Sorkin's attitude towards sexual assault and harassment also impressed Chastain, who told the publication, "It's a very scary thing to be a woman in the industry where men are making the rules and stick your neck out and say, 'I don't care. I'm going to defend these victims and amplify their voices,'" she says. "Aaron Sorkin was the only person in the industry who sent me an email. It said, 'There's not a day that goes by that I'm not proud to know you.'"