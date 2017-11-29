Kim Kardashian Says She Wants To Focus On Justice Reform

Kim Kardashian is using her power for good. In an interview with Refinery29 about her new collection, Ultra Light Beam Duos, she opened up about her philanthropic passions — including ending homelessness —, and how recently, she's decided to focus her efforts on a new issue: justice reform.
"I think it takes times to figure out what’s really important to you and how you can help," she told us. "With things like the homelessness issue, it’s so huge and ever-growing and such a problem, so I want to spend my time with that. But I also want to spend my time [helping] with justice reform."
Advertisement
You may have already seen this in action when she tweeted last week about Cynthia Brown, a Tennessee woman found guilty of killing the man who held her captive and sex trafficked her when she was just 16 years old. Now, she is 29 and serving a 60 year sentences.
"The system has failed," Kardashian tweeted, along with a photo explaining brown's situation. "It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this."
The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017
"There are so many people who are locked up in crazy situations and they don’t deserve to be there," Kardashian added when she spoke to us. "They’ve spent the time already rehabbing and it’s really sad when you see one case that’s similar and another person gets no time, when another person gets life just because of their circumstances. So I really want to help in any way that I can."
If anyone can do it, Kim Kardashian can.
Advertisement