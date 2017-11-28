This Trending Hashtag Is Inspiring Some Of The Coolest Haircuts

After the kind of combative and impulsive shopping that Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring, Giving Tuesday is a welcome change of pace. Today’s holiday is all about acts of kindness and thinking about others — which is exactly what the holiday season should be all about, right? And to celebrate, many women are taking a trip to the salon.
Sure, such a thing may sound self-indulgent, but plenty of today’s salon-goers aren’t just seeking a new look — they’re chopping off their long, mermaid-length hair in an effort to help others. Here’s how it works: Organizations like Locks of Love, Pantene Beautiful Lengths, and Wigs for Kids all accept donations of freshly cut ends, and use them to make wigs and hairpieces for girls and women undergoing cancer treatment and other long-term medical battles.
For anyone who know how long it can take to grow out your hair, the idea of giving it all up in one sitting can be daunting. But a scroll through images of girls and women who have made the cut for a good cause prove that these cuts can yield some of the most satisfying results.
“Grew out my hair just to cut it off,” noted Lili Romero on Instagram. The Locks of Love donation is one of hundreds donated annually that will go to help children, many of which suffer from autoimmune disorder called alopecia areata.
Meanwhile, a client from Seattle-based Studio R+R underwent a transformation that started with hair that reached to her mid-back and resulted in a sleek bob — a move that not only freshened her look, but will benefit a Locks of Love recipient.
If you’re inspired and can’t book a last-minute appointment with your salon today, don’t fear: These charitable organizations accept lengthy hair donations year-round. So whether you opt to donate on Giving Tuesday or any other day this season, rest assured that this is one gift its recipient is sure to love — no shopping required.
