Back in October, ABC revealed that former Bachelor star Nick Viall will guest star on an episode of Speechless, its sitcom about a high schooler with cerebral palsy. According to a statement from the network, Viall will be playing "a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way too seriously." The episode will air Wednesday, and we finally have a peek at Viall's acting skills.
Based on the preview clip, which People shared on Tuesday, it looks like J.J. (Micah Fowler) asks Viall's character, Tyson, to pretend to be a college dean during a campus visit.
Maya (Minnie Driver) and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) look skeptical that Tyson is actually the dean. After all, as Maya points out, he's remarkably young to have reached such a lofty position at the university. Jimmy is a bit more direct, blurting out that Tyson is "hot" — a totally appropriate thing to say to the dean of the college your child might attend.
Advertisement
If you're curious, here are Viall's lines in the clip:
"JJ, I hear you're looking to join our engineering department. Son, you seem like Danton material through and through."
And when J.J.'s parents point out Tyson's age and looks, he laughs it off, saying, "I get that a lot. Working with quality young people like J.J. here is my own fountain of youth."
The scene ends with J.J.'s new friend, who appears to be a student at Danton, asking if she and Tyson can borrow him from his family. "For math," Tyson adds.
Can Tyson convince the DiMeos that he's a college dean? Can Viall convince us that he can be a comic actor? Only time will tell!
Advertisement