"It's really awesome, because obviously there were homosexual relationships going back to the beginning of humans. And we just haven't seen them in westerns before this because those western films were made in the 1950s! Of course, they wouldn't show that. So I think that it is progressive to have it in our show, but at the same time, I think it's truthful, because I'm sure that it did happen in many instances. And I think it's cool that it's being shown and it's this real, romantic relationship that happens to be between two women. It's also historically accurate that there were obstacles in the 1880s. But our relationship didn't come about until the town was so abandoned and all the men are gone — what are the rules anymore? Might as well live our lives."