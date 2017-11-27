“You can say no or push them away.” - @stassi on #rape and #assault CC: @LisaVanderpump @MusicKillsKate @kristendoute— Sisi (@gohardprincess) November 24, 2017
Hey @stassi I used to be your biggest fan but after your mocking of #metoo we are done. I only hope you continue your sheltered life without sexual harassment princess. Time to start unfollowing....— Becky (@beckynoblog) November 26, 2017
About 5 ppl heard this podcast & everyone else read ONE quote without the backstory or context of a TWO hour episode. pic.twitter.com/23EMPZpcMU— Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) November 25, 2017
We’re shocked by @stassi's comments re the #metoo campaign. It goes against everything RTR stands for as a company and has publicly advocated. Our 1st ads were slated to run on Mon but effective immediately we’ve terminated our relationship with her podcast.— Rent the Runway (@RenttheRunway) November 24, 2017
In no way do @stassi's comments about the #metoo campaign reflect our beliefs. We are ending our relationship with the Straight Up with Stassi Podcast effective immediately. We will always stand by brave women sharing their stories.— Framebridge (@framebridge) November 25, 2017
Simple Contacts doesn’t agree with or condone the opinions of @stassi. We’ve pulled our ads from her podcast. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/xnPU0Sl62S— Simple Contacts (@SimpleContacts) November 24, 2017