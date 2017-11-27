It isn’t even December yet, and already, we’ve seen tons of holiday-themed Starbucks drinks both IRL here in the United States and through photos from other countries. Last week, however, according to RocketNews24, Starbucks Japan released what may be the most festive drinks yet, and that's all thanks to the drinks' Christmas-y colors. The new Candied Pistachio Frappuccino and the Christmas Raspberry Mocha Frappuccino are available now at Starbucks locations all over Japan. Even if we won't be able to taste them, their respective green and red colors are enough to get us in the spirit of the season thanks to photos all over social media.
According to the taste testers over at RocketNews24, the bright green Candied Pistachio Fappuccino has a strong pistachio taste and isn't overly sweet. Besides the drink itself being festively colored, it's also topped with red and green crumbles, which are bits of real pistachio and raspberry cookie.
The Christmas Raspberry Mocha Frappuccino, on the other hand, has a chocolate base, with layers of raspberry jelly that, according to RocketNews24, is sweet but also slightly tart. This beverage is topped with chocolate whipped cream and raspberry powder for an extra pop of red.
RocketNews24 reported that both the Candied Pistachio Frappuccino and the Christmas Raspberry Mocha Frappuccino were added to Starbucks Japan's holiday drink menu on November 22, joining the Raspberry White Mocha and Gingerbread Latte. The Raspberry White Mocha, which was also new this year, has it's own festive accents like crunchy raspberry-flavored meringue pieces.
Both the Candied Pistachio Frappuccino and the Christmas Raspberry Mocha Frappuccino can be ordered hot, which may be more fitting for a cold weather holiday drink. However, in Frappuccino form, poured into the clear cold drink cups, the festive coloring of both beverages are, of course, much easier to spot. This way, the drinks are ready for that perfect holiday Instagram op.
