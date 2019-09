People Are Sharing Breathtaking Images Of Bali’s Mount Agung Erupting

The thick cloud of ash has reached heights of 2.5 miles leading to the National Agency for Disaster Management to issue a Level 3 alert, calling for no public activities within 4.5 miles of the peak of the mountain. "Bali is safe just keep away from disaster prone areas," wrote the agency on Twitter. The Indonesian island sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," known for its frequent seismic and volcanic activity as a result of colliding tectonic plates. The "Ring of Fire" is home to more than 130 active volcanoes. Officials and volcanologists tell the BBC that magma, molten rock, has been detected close to the volcano's surface