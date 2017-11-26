But What Happens When They Melt? The Best Reactions To Kim K.’s Ice Cube Situation

The ice cubes at my baby shower! pic.twitter.com/x5pcDz2yAV— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 25, 2017
Everyone's hyping this up but i'm completely lost, I have no idea what this is— jen (@jenniferayissi) November 25, 2017
So when it melts, you're gonna have dead flowers floating in your drink? Girl. pic.twitter.com/mF3IWTkgZa— festive. (@chrstvphr) November 25, 2017
So, you either waste the rest of the drink, or you fish out the rose bud, and then drop in a fresh cube? ? Alrighty then! ?— Leslie (@NubianLuv6) November 26, 2017
At first glance I thought it was a frozen organ. I saw it's roses, but it's not pretty.— Sabrina Anirbas (@step4battle) November 26, 2017
Similar but no. Don't nobody want no damn dead rose petals in their cup of Sprite. Ch— festive. (@chrstvphr) November 26, 2017
Omg @KimKardashian I did the same thing for my best friends wedding shower! They looked so pretty and were a huge hit!? pic.twitter.com/fMfDgzb4fv— Hannah (@HannahE_Beauty) November 25, 2017
Make your ice is peace, there's no reason for you to have this whole episode on Twitter about people like Kim's ice.— Denzel ?? (@MillennialZel) November 26, 2017
Kim's got a lot of faults but so does everyone else. But there's tons of reasons for little girls girls look up to her. And if it's bc of fancy ice, then so be it