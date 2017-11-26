Story from Food & Drinks

But What Happens When They Melt? The Best Reactions To Kim K.’s Ice Cube Situation

Brianna Arps
Practically anything Kim Kardashian West does makes headlines, especially when it deals with welcoming a new family member. Serving some fancy looking ice cubes? Not even that warrants an exception. Case in point, one of the TV personality's latest tweets, in which she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her "Tea for Three" baby shower that featured none other than some frozen water with dried roses inside.
Held on Saturday, November 11, the baby shower gathered relatives and close friends alike to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her third child with husband Kanye West. The couple revealed to fans in September they had chosen a surrogate who is due to deliver a girl before Christmas. Their Los Angeles mansion was lavishly transformed into a pink paradise complete with a cherry blossom forest, long wooden tables, and an array of charming candles to entertain their guests, including celeb pal Chrissy Teigen, hairdresser Jen Atkin, and the whole Kardashian klan. As we reported earlier, even her collection of new fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus, and Crystal Gardenia Oud were front and center during the party.
Upon taking a closer look at those ice cubes, however, Twitter users learned firsthand just how serious Kim was about staying true to the event's theme. As if the regular kind wouldn't have been appreciated, literal flower buds — yes, that's correct — were added to the mix to bring an extra feminine touch to the star-studded affair. Creativity at its finest, right?! While definitely different, not everyone online seemed to quite understand what they were seeing. In fact, the whole ordeal even sparked a few heated debates.
Despite the collective confusion, others showed their support by having Kim K.'s back.
Could this be the beginning a flowery new shower and bridal trend, or will objections to flowers in peoples' drinks hold it back? We'll be scouring the internet to see.
