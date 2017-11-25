American Horror Story's Actors Spent Thanksgiving Together & We Have Several Questions

Coming this fall, the next season of the popular Ryan Murphy anthology series – American Horror Story: Thanksgiving. (Kidding. But I would still watch it.) The American Horror Story crew spent Thanksgiving together reminding us how thankful we are for Instagram so we could appreciate the photos from the get together.
Series regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Emma Roberts were all in attendance along with the show's creator Ryan Murphy and Paulson's long-term girlfriend, Holland Taylor. While their faces may look somber, the spread behind them looks pretty amazing. There are quite a few chairs back there, which makes us wonder who else could have come to dinner. After a closer look at the photos, we have so many questions.
Evan Peters shared a couple of photos from the celebrations as well. Posing alongside his fellow castmates and Paulson's girlfriend, he writes "Qwans" in the caption. He also tagged Paulson as Millie Bobby Brown. An inside joke between longtime castmates and friends or could Peters be hinting at something more? A fan hint about a possible appearance in the next season?
Quite a few fans inquired after his relationship status with Roberts on her post. The couple dated on and off since first getting together in 2012 after meeting on the set of their movie, Adult World. The two actors have been engaged twice over the last five years, first in 2013 and again in 2016. They became co-stars again while filming season three and four of AHS. According to Us Weekly, the pair split up in May 2016, and Roberts recently posted a photo of she and Peters together on Halloween.
Finally, Peters also shared a very artistic photo of Murphy sipping a cocktail on the sofa captioned "Album dropping soon." Is the creator and director making his music debut? Probably not, but with album art like this, we'd definitely have a listen.
While we are used to American Horror Story leaving us with questions. These, unfortunately, might not be answered by the end of the season.
