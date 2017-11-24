This Couple Met At Target & Their Love Story Is Epic

If you’re reading this, chances are you know what it’s like to walk into Target planning to purchase a few things, and then walking out with a million items you don’t need — except for the one item you came in for. Before you know it, you’re in a complete daze with a receipt down to your ankles. Britney Rager is one woman who’s quite familiar leaving Target with more than she ever expected. In 2012, she walked into the department store and hit the bull’s-eye (no pun intended). Britney had just graduated college and was saving up to move to California, where she could put her BA in Theater to good use. As soon as she graduated, she hit the ground running and applied for jobs everywhere she could. The first place to call her back was Target, offering her a position as a cashier— to which she gladly accepted. After a couple of weeks on the job, another new cashier was hired, and he started working at the register right next to her. His name was Taylor Ray, and, naturally, the two spent a lot of their down time chatting with each other. + “He’s probably the funniest person I’ve ever met. He quickly became my favorite co-worker, and even one of my closest friends. A lot of my friends moved away after college, so it was really nice having Taylor’s companionship.” -Britney + One of the first things they discovered they had in common was they both “just graduated.” However, Britney automatically assumed Taylor meant college, and never even thought to ask. She was completely shocked when she later found out that what he had meant was he only just graduated high school. Britney was disappointed because she had just started to develop feelings for Taylor. Now it felt like a romance between them was no longer possible. Britney was 23 at the time, while Taylor was only 18. Even though he was mature for his age, Britney couldn’t wrap her head around their age difference. But as the story goes, we make plans, and god laughs...and so does target. (For full story: click the link in my bio!)

A post shared by The Way We Met (@thewaywemet) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:01pm PST