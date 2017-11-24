Seth Meyers Is Getting Nothing But Good News This Holiday Season

Seth Meyers as a lot to be thankful for this year.
The Late Night With Seth Meyers host had two major announcements for his Thanksgiving day episode this year. On Thursday, he shared that he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, are expecting their second child together.
For the holiday episode, Meyers was joined by his family for the show. Alongside his brother, Josh Meyers, and their parents Hillary and Larry Meyers, this was the perfect heart-warming moment to share the news of his wife's pregnancy. The couple have a son, Ashe Olsen Meyers, who was born in March 2016. Nevertheless, news of Ashe's sibling is one that has been welcomed with open arms.
News of a new child isn't all that Meyers is celebrating, however. Along with that, Meyers also confirmed that he would be hosting the 75th Golden Globes Awards in 2018. Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna had glowing things to say in support of the Golden Globes host news. "With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year, " Tatna said in a statement.
The news of his new job hosting the Golden Globes is great considering the changes that Late Night have seen since Meyers' joining. Since his joining of the show, there has seen a significant boost in ratings, which can be a result of Meyers' political coverage and criticism of the Trump administration.
The Golden Globes won't be Meyers' first time hosting a major event. Along with being a one-time Saturday Night Live host, Meyers has also hosted the 2010 ESPYs, the 2014 Primetime Emmys, as well as the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner.
The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be aired on January 7th, 2018.
