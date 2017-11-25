If you're fortunate enough to have purchased a piece of luxury fashion, you'll know that it's far from a straightforward buy. When spending a significant amount of money on anything — whether it's a car, a house, or a pair of shoes — careful consideration needs to be made.
Maybe you've lusted after a classic quilted Chanel handbag for some time, or perhaps you're more interested in snapping up Balenciaga's stretch-knit sneakers. Is a timeless piece a better investment, or should you go with your gut on a trend-led item you've fallen for?
"I am always in favor of a fashion purchase, mainly because if you truly love it then it counts as a timeless piece in my eyes," Lisa Aiken, retail fashion director at Net-A-Porter, explains. "Some of the most treasured items in my wardrobe would have been considered ‘trend-led’ when I bought them, however it was less about the trend and more about falling in love with it."
Natalie Kingham, buying director at MatchesFashion.com, echoes that sentiment: "My advice is to buy whatever makes your heart skip a beat," she says, reflecting on her first designer piece. "It was a beautiful silk Katharine Hamnett dress and was bought for me by my father for a wedding that we were attending. I cherished that dress for many years and have such fond memories of it."
Stylist Victoria Bain, on the other hand, has collated a selection of classic, well-made staples that can be worn countless times in countless ways. "My wardrobe is built around good-quality classic items which I modernize each season with accessories and pieces from fast-fashion," she says. "I like to invest in items I will wear over and over again, such as a beautiful navy coat from Stella McCartney, a white shirt from Céline, a tailored suit from Pallas, an Hermès belt, or a great piece of jewelry from Ana Khouri."
But with trends moving so quickly today, is there anything that dates badly? "I would avoid heavily-printed items or a key fabric trend of the season (such as this year's lurex or PVC) as they are immediately dateable," Bain advises. Aiken adds that it also has to do with how often a certain style crops up on the catwalk: "Generally speaking, anything with a nostalgic reference will always return," she says. "For example, if it's a piece that's been revisited regularly since the '70s, then it's very likely to have longevity."
Whatever the lastingness of the piece, though, don't just save it for special events for fear you'll ruin it. "Your investment or smart-buy pieces should be worn on all occasions and adopted into your everyday wardrobe," says Kingham. "Clothes are made to be worn, so I try not to fret too much," Bain agrees.
And if you're going to wear your hero items all the time (which you should!) it's vital you take good care of them so they last. "No matter how much you love a piece, it is going to go in and out of your wardrobe depending on season and your mood," says Aiken. "So the single most important thing is how you store it." Her top tip? "I dry-clean and then keep items in vacuum-sealed bags, which I personally think work better than tissue paper and garment bags as they’re moth-proof."
Bain keeps her handbags and shoes in their original dust bags, while her coats and dresses are stored in plastic hanging bags, and knits in plastic boxes. "My boyfriend did once comment that my wardrobe had Patrick Bateman vibes, but after the Moth Battle of 2015 I am not taking any chances. I also use spray starch on my shirts and find it keeps them looking newer for longer."
But is there anything these women wish they'd known first time around? "I would steer clear of evening shoes," Bain admits. "I bought a stunning pair of Prada heels to wear to a wedding once, but spent the day fretting about grass, dodging red wine and unwieldy dance partners. Life is too short to be the boring person at the party, so I stick to Topshop now."
Aiken highlights the importance of wearability when purchasing your first piece, too. "Accessories, such as a handbag, are definitely worth the investment as they tend to have the lowest ‘price-per-wear’ value. Other than that, enjoy the search and the shopping experience (personally I love unwrapping Net-A-Porter purchases — it always feels like a gift to myself)."
