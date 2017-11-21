Ikea Re-Announces Its Dresser Recall

After another child has died as a result of an Ikea dresser falling on them, the company is re-issuing a recall that originally went public last June, according to CNN.
The death of a 2-year-old boy in California who became trapped by an Ikea Malm dresser that wasn't attached to the wall prompted the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to reissue the warning from last year.
Eight cases of children dying as a result of injuries from recalled dressers have been reported. There have been 186 reports of Malm dressers tipping, with 91 of them ending up in injuries. Among other types of dressers, 113 have reportedly tipped with 53 causing injuries.
The CPSC says to stop using the dressers if they're not fastened to the wall and to contact Ikea to either get a refund or a free kit that will help you attach the dresser. Ikea will pick up the dresser for free if you'd prefer a refund, or even come to your house to attach it for you.
"Dangerous tip-over incidents often occur when curious kids climb on furniture in an attempt to access TVs, toys, remotes, or other desired items," says the recall announcement. "While the threat is serious, the solution is simple. Anchor TVs, furniture, and appliances in the home. And when product recalls are announced, act on them immediately. Visit AnchorIt.gov to see how TV and furniture tip-over incidents occur and the simple steps to prevent them."
