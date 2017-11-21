Update: Tuesday afternoon President Trump pardoned Drumstick the turkey in a ceremony that is sure to have ruffled some feathers.
"Hi Drumstick. Oh, Drumstick, I think, is going to be very happy." pic.twitter.com/nARvULqbQK— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2017
This story was originally published on November 20, 2017.
The White House turkeys have landed in Washington, D.C. just in time for the annual presidential turkey pardon.
Back in the day, visits to the White House weren't quite so pleasant for the turkeys. (Translation: The presidents ate the turkeys for dinner rather than pardoning them.)
But today, turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone checked into the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, where guests pay up to $3,500 per night, according to The Hill. And, although only one will be pardoned, both their lives will be spared.
Advertisement
Back when Obama was in office, I enjoyed this admittedly cheesy ceremony. (Those dad jokes never got old, am I right?) Of course, the year is 2017 and we simply can't have nice things so I'll probably change the channel this year. And based on social media, I'm not the only one who isn't stoked to watch Trump awkwardly read off a teleprompter.
Today, The White House tweeted a poll asking which turkey should be pardoned: Drumstick or Wishbone.
Which turkey should be pardoned during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony?— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 20, 2017
After the pardoning, Drumstick and Wishbone will join last year’s turkeys, Tater and Tot, at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit.
Big mistake.
But their misstep was our entertainment for the day, because the White House's tweet spawned a wealth of hilarious (and merciless) jokes at the administration's expense.
This just in: both turkeys have declined the invitation to the pardoning ceremony.— Anne Hawkins (@A_Hawk10) November 20, 2017
Are we calling Jared Wishbone or Drumstick? I forgot— Butter Phalanges (@saucyladytiger) November 20, 2017
In a world where the president has actually asked whether or not he can pardon himself, the White House really walked straight into this one.
Related Video:
Advertisement