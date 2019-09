Melissa Gilbert Recalls A Degrading Audition With Director Oliver Stone

On Monday, actress Melissa Gilbert visited Andy Cohen's radio show and detailed one such encounter she had during an audition with director Oliver Stone for his film The Doors. According to People , Gilbert claimed that Stone tried to make her act out a "humiliating and horrid" scene in which she had to say sexually explicit things. The scene was allegedly written just for her as payback for a time she "embarrassed" Stone in public by calling him out for bashing those who work in television.