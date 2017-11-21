Shirley Manson Puts Morrissey On Blast After He Seemed To Defend Sexual Predators

There are two things in life that make me truly happy: when it rains, and when survivor-shamers are called out for perpetuating rape culture. Grunge goddess Shirley Manson understands both.
Spin reports the Garbage frontwoman tweeted out a blunt criticism of Morrissey on Sunday after the self-righteous vegan – honest to God – defended sexual predators Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey during an interview with German website Spiegel Online.
"Morrissey has lost the fucking plot," she wrote. "Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. Fuck U Morrissey! Fuck YOU."
Morrissey has lost the fucking plot. Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. Fuck U Morrissey! Fuck YOU.— Garbage (@garbage) November 19, 2017
In case you're wondering, yes, her remarks were well-deserved. According to Spin, Morrissey's interview was an all-around shame-fest in which he seemed to blame the dozens of men, women, and boys who bravely came forward with allegations against both Weinstein and Spacey, who he said "has been unnecessarily attacked."
Advertisement
"As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old...One wonders if the boy did not know what could happen," Spin reports Morrissey told Spiegel Online. "I do not know about you, but I’ve never been in situations like this in my youth. Never. I always knew what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That's why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me Spacey has been unnecessarily attacked."
Yeah, he really did say that a child should have known better not to get sexually assaulted. As for Weinstein, Morrissey implied that his accusers felt "embarrassed" for their actions and were being vindictive for not having lucrative careers.
"People know exactly what happens. And they play along," he reportedly said. "Afterward, they feel embarrassed, or they do not like it. And then they turn it around and say, 'I was attacked, I was surprised, I was dragged into the room.' But if everything had gone well and had it given them a great career, they would not talk about it."
If you still aren't convinced that Morrissey is a walking heap of trash, he also said that powerful people "sleeping with minors" is neither new nor noteworthy, and that sexual harassment needs to be seen "in relative terms." To top it all off, he repeated that "rape is disgusting" and that he hates "attacks."
It's hard to believe that Morrissey actually believes that sexual predators are atrocious when he actively defends them. And I don't believe that this has anything to do with his own sexuality — which he describes as being "humasexual," as in attracted to humans, not genders — though he's written some uncomfortable things about his interactions with girls and boys as a teenager.
Advertisement
Morrissey, of course, has a history of making horribly insensitive, controversial comments. The diehard animal rights activist and recent convert to veganism (he was a proud vegetarian for decades before) is quick to attack individuals and entire cultures if they don't have the same "meat is murder" mindset as he does.
For example, Rolling Stone reports that he said "the Chinese people are a subspecies" during a 2011 interview with The Guardian because he disagreed with the country's treatment of animals. A year later, he diminished the 2011 terror attack in Norway by saying that it was "nothing compared to what happens in McDonald's and Kentucky Fried shit every day."
He's gone out of his way to repeatedly comment on women's careers and appearances, making statements on Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Kate Middleton. He's released racist merchandise, praised Brexit, bemoaned Robin Williams' suicide for having "overshadowed" Lauren Bacall's death, and complained about immigration.
It seems that sadly, Morrissey isn't as woke as he'd like us to believe.
Advertisement