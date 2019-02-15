Someone Tell Bravo To Make This Juicy Couture TV Series

Time to hang up that tracksuit and go home. According to Deadline, Juicy Stories — a series based on the founders of fashion brand Juicy Couture — is not moving forward at E!
E!, which previously housed shows like The Arrangement and The Royals, currently has no scripted programs on its slate.
Someone call Bravo, stat!
This article was originally published November 20, 2017.
According to Deadline, E! has given a pilot order to Juicy Stories, an hour-long series centered on friends, fashionistas, and Juicy Couture founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor. The new series will be based on Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor's memoir, The Glitter Plan. From their initial labor of love out of Nash-Taylor's bedroom to the rise of their fashion empire – whose fans included Paris Hilton and every girl in my sixth grade class – these two entrepreneurs were together every step of the way.
If the mix of friendship and fashion is already giving you Sex and the City vibes, there are actually two more reasons to be reminded of the Sarah Jessica Parker-starring series. Michael Patrick King, who, in addition to producing the HBO series, wrote, directed, and produced both of the Sex and the City follow-up films, is onboard, as is Amy B. Harris, another SATC alum and the creator of its prequel series The Carrie Diaries.
One thing that the show could potentially explore? How the company worked its celebrity angle to make its iconic tracksuits, well, iconic. In a 2015 interview with Racked, Skaist-Levy revealed how the practice of gifting stars swag was a brand-new strategy:
"People think that it was an overnight success, but it really took a long time," Skaist-Levy told the outlet. "The start was grassroots. It took off through word of mouth and then through stylists."
Juicy Couture's style has since shifted, but that doesn't make the company's early designs less than legendary. You couldn't flip through a tabloid in the early aughts without seeing a star walking down the street in their brightly-colored tracksuit. Personally, I'm so ready to go back to that slice of time — even if it's just for an hour a week.
Now, the real question: Will Hilton play herself on the potentially forthcoming series? Let's make that cameo happen.
