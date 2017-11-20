Demi Lovato & Her Surprise AMAs Guest Just Made A Major Statement

While we can say once and for all that Demi Lovato did not say that quote about BTS, she did make a pretty big statement on the American Music Awards red carpet. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer showed up with Danica Roem, who was elected Virginia’s first transgender legislator earlier this month, publicly throwing her support behind the now-elected official, and just proving again and again that she'll always speak up for those who are marginalized.
"Demi Lovato has spent her entire career giving a voice to people who feel voiceless," Roem said on the red carpet. "She really understands that no matter what you look like, where you're from, you should be loved."
It's her open heart that's allowed Lovato to be such an inspiration, especially when it comes to mental health.
"Some fans are saying that I've inspired them to either get over certain troubles in their life whether it's bullying or mental illness," Lovato said. "Some people have actually said I saved their life."
As for her appearance on People's list of 25 women changing the world, she thinks it's high time another spot opens up.
"It's amazing and it feels incredible and I think Danica should be on that list as well," she said.
"Demi Lovato and Danica Roem are two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement about the appearance. "Danica Roem is a trailblazer whose win in Virginia showcased both how young people and marginalized communities can impact voting results and how every American deserves an opportunity to work hard and achieve their dreams. Demi Lovato continues her legacy of raising the bar for entertaining audiences around the world and for spotlighting social issues that need the most attention."
Looks like we have new #BFFGoals to aspire to.
