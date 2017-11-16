While we tend to think of "rosé all day" as the mantra of warmer months, there's no reason to stop drinking the pink-hued beverage once temperatures drop. As we've written about before, it's a food-friendly wine that pairs with a variety of dishes year-round. And there's no reason to leave it behind on the most food-friendly holiday of all, Thanksgiving.
We tapped Sayle Milne of Wine Savvy to share her top tips for serving rosé on Thanksgiving, as well as some of her favorite bottles. "Given that rosé can be made from a vast number of grapes and from so many different regions of the world, it will certainly find a match for your turkeys, gravies, and all those yummy sides," she says.
One thing that applies to all rosé, regardless of which variety you go with? Make sure the bottle is a 2016, or in some cases a 2017. Rosé is not meant to age except for "very few exceptions," explains Milne.
Ahead, the five other things you can look for when picking out wine, as well as her top five picks. Don't want to order them online? Wine-Searcher.com is an excellent way to find out what wine stores near you carry what you're looking for.