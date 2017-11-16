Spirit Airlines may not get all of the attention of its budget-carrier counterparts, but fans of the airline have reason to celebrate. To commemorate the honor of having 87.1% of its flights arrive on time, Spirit is giving customers the chance to take 87.1% off of select flights with the code JUST4U.
Travel + Leisure reports that some of the too-good-to-be-true fares include New York to Chicago for $12 and Kansas City to Orlando for $18. Spirit doesn't have a huge selection of destinations, but some clever searching will yield interesting finds, like Philly to L.A. for just $31.
Of course, the holidays are excluded from the promotion but other than that, dates between November 29 and February 13 are all up for grabs. Travelers looking to save big will have to get to clicking, however. The promotion is only good until midnight tonight, so there's no time to figure out which Airbnb to book, because Spirit's generosity will be expiring in mere hours.
Though Spirit is touting its 87.1% on-time performance, the Department of Transportation puts that number more in the neighborhood of 76.9% as of August 2017. While nobody is going to complain about saving nearly 90% on airfare, Spirit's overenthusiastic celebration isn't exactly accurate.
Even with the low, low prices, Spirit fliers will have to pony up a few more bucks when they arrive at the airport. Baggage that's larger than a backpack or purse will incur additional fees and so will checked luggage. Other fees will also get tacked onto the ticket's "base fare," which could add up to $32 more. Still, the prices are hard to beat, so get to booking as soon as you can.
