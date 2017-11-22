Story from Home

Everything You Need From Ikea's Thanksgiving Sale

Natalie Gontcharova
While plenty of retailers are planning Black Friday sales, Ikea is giving us the goods early with multiple substantially discounted items on Thanksgiving Day, November 23. From sofas to food-storage containers, the store is putting 29 of its most popular items on major sale that day.
A couple more perks: Ikea is also offering $59 shipping on all online orders on Thanksgiving Day. And, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you'll get a free $20 Ikea eGift card for every $100 you spend in Ikea gift cards online (this is valid between November 24 and 27).
Ahead, check out some of our favorite Thanksgiving Day sale items — and mark your calendars, so you can make your order before you're passed out on the couch with a sandwich of leftovers.