Why Eve's New Job Is Kind Of a Big Deal

We all know that women of color are less likely to be offered the same opportunities as white women and men in the industry. Adding the title rapper presents another barrier. Female rappers are known for explicit musical themes, provocative personas, and aggressive lyrics, putting them squarely outside the parameters of respectability. In fact, Queen Latifah is the only other woman rapper who I can recall achieving the same kind of crossover success in the music industry. Latifah has appeared in hit sitcoms, blockbuster films, and hosted her own talk show, after starting off as an emcee in then late '80s. But she was a different kind of rapper than Eve, opting for uplifting rhymes about unity and social justice. Eve preferred to wax poetic about her relationship drama and personal competitiveness. That the latter has still managed to follow in Latifah’s footsteps proves that women can indeed do both.