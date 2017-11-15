This Woman's Reaction To The Australian Marriage-Equality Results Is Everything

Three cheers for equality: The majority of Australians support same-sex marriage, with 61.6% voting "yes" in a poll in which nearly 80% of eligible voters participated.
But as Australian Bureau of Statistics chief David Kalisch was announcing the results of the survey yesterday, there was another, smaller, reason to cheer: the reaction of Mandy Dolejši, the official sign language interpreter of the result.
News.com.au (where you can watch the video) reported that as Kalisch said the result was "yes," she got a bit emotional and even made a few signing mistakes.
"Her emotions got the better of her a couple of times today. A few more 'unforced errors' than usual for Mandy. Understandably," Matthew Toohey, one of her students, tweeted. We can't blame her either.
Twitter quickly picked up on the reaction, and people had overwhelmingly positive responses.
Move over Dustin and Steve we think we've found our new favourite TV duo. pic.twitter.com/iQZzi5mtjn— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) November 14, 2017
She's gone to the top of my Canberra interpreter booking list— Erin Ryan ? (@erinryanau) November 14, 2017
I work with hearing impairment and this makes me really happy.— Fang Low (@fang1806) November 15, 2017
Many more celebrated the results.
Congratulations to everyone who voted " Yes " maybe one day the whole world will be one fully united Rainbow of love. ? pic.twitter.com/Gi41lpD5EA— ? Steve ? (@ManilaBound67) November 15, 2017
Yes #voteyes #signlanguage #rainbow #marriageequality #loveislove #?#mural #fitzroy #melbournestreetart https://t.co/KJhsOPk28Q pic.twitter.com/tllZx1oP2d— Catherine Hainstock (@cathysinoz) September 21, 2017
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he intends to make marriage equality "the law of the land by Christmas."
"[Australians] have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality," Turnbull said, according to the BBC. "They voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love. And now it is up to us here in the parliament of Australia to get on with it."
The people of Australia have spoken and I intend to make their wish the law of the land by Christmas. This is an overwhelming call for marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/PWZbH5H71r— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) November 14, 2017
