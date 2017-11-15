"I had a couple different iterations of what I wanted the video to look like. I think for me I got to the point where I was just like I kind of want this to be an introduction to me and my style of music, just who I am as a person. So anything that I thought was pushing too much of an agenda I pushed to the wayside. I just want to do something fun that looks really beautiful that kind of showcases this independence and fun side without doing a kind of cliche thing. This one is really special to me because it was so much fun to make and the crew was so incredibly talented and so on point. The song goes into detail about this guy treating me poorly, but the point of it was like, I’m good. I don’t really care what you think of me. This is who I am with or without your validation. It was more about, let’s not show dudes. Let’s make sure there’s no men in the video. Let’s not show me feeling broken-hearted. The point of it was just to say ‘I never needed your validation anyway.’"