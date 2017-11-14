The First Of The New Target Stores Is Open — Here's What It Looks Like

Today, we got a glimpse of the first store in Target's "most ambitious" redesign, ever. The location is in Richmond, TX, which is a suburb of Houston, and it will serve as a model for making over more than half of the brand's stores by the end of 2020.
Earlier this year, we reported that Target is planning to invest billions over the next three years to redo over 1,000 of its existing stores. The Minneapolis-based retailer currently has more than 1,800 locations. The makeovers include two separate entrances for convenience, larger windows, and more of a digital presence (a.k.a. employees using mobile devices for transactions).
Check out photos of the new Texas Target, ahead.